    December 22, 2021
    December 22, 2021

What? The Chicago Bulls Are Reportedly Signing A Former College Superstar
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are signing Mac McClung to a 10-day contract.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are signing Mac McClung to a 10-day contract.
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are signing Mac McClung to a 10-day contract.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls will be signing Mac McClung to a 10-day contract. 

    The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The tweet from Chariana said: "The Chicago Bulls are signing guard Mac McClung to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung went to training camp with the Lakers and has played for their G League South Bay affiliate." 

    In college, McClung was a flashy player for the Georgetown Hoyas and then transferred to Texas Tech for his final season playing college basketball. 

    He had career averages of 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. 

    After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft he spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers organization in training camp and played for their G-League team.  

    The Bulls are currently 19-10 in their first 29 games of the season and the second seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. CLICK HERE. 

