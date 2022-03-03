Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Chicago Bulls are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bulls against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-23 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.

Their playoff drought that has extended for the last four seasons will likely end, because they appear as if they will be a lock to make the playoffs.

They are led by All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, who are both having excellent seasons.

