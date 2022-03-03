Skip to main content
Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Chicago Bulls are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Bulls against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-23 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.    

Their playoff drought that has extended for the last four seasons will likely end, because they appear as if they will be a lock to make the playoffs. 

They are led by All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, who are both having excellent seasons.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17426045_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17761710_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_16290986_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Heat-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat Without A Star Player Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_16932353_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Heat-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago