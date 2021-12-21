Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    The Cleveland Cavaliers Have Signed A 2015 First-Round Pick
    Publish date:

    The Cleveland Cavaliers Have Signed A 2015 First-Round Pick

    The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have signed Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract. Anderson was a first-round pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have signed Justin Anderson to a 10-day contract. Anderson was a first-round pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

    On Tuesday the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have signed Justin Anderson and Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts. 

    The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account. 

    The tweet said: "OFFICIAL: #Cavs sign F Justin Anderson and C Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts via the NBA's hardship exception."  

    Anderson was a first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft when he was selected 21st overall by the Dallas Mavericks. 

    He has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets. 

    At 28-years-old he has career averages of 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 226 career games.

    The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season with a 19-12 record in 31 games. 

    They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_14693295_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Cleveland Cavaliers Have Signed A 2015 First-Round Pick

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_17210348_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing Another Player

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17238792_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Pregame Outfit

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Shoes For Kings-Warriors Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15620023_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: Are The Cleveland Cavaliers For Real?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16238038_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Nash Speaks About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17323134_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Kings

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17082606_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17210356_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Alex Caruso's Injury Status In Rockets-Bulls Game

    16 hours ago