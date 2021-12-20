The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A Former Knicks, Bulls And Celtics Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign Luke Kornet to a 10-day contract.

The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

Kornet is 26-years-old and has played four seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

The Cavs had a game that was scheduled for Sunday evening in Atlanta against the Hawks at State Farm Arena, but the game was postponed.

On the season, they are one of the biggest surprises, because they are 19-12 in their first 31 games of the season and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have also gone an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games.

All of their success this season is so surprising, because they have not made the playoffs since 2018.

