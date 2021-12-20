The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A Former Knicks, Bulls And Celtics Player

Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    The Cavs Are Reportedly Signing A Former Knicks, Bulls And Celtics Player
    Publish date:

    The Cavs Are Reportedly Signing A Former Knicks, Bulls And Celtics Player

    According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Luke Kornet will sign a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kornet has played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.
    Author:

    According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Luke Kornet will sign a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kornet has played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign Luke Kornet to a 10-day contract. 

    The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.  

    Kornet is 26-years-old and has played four seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.  

    The Cavs had a game that was scheduled for Sunday evening in Atlanta against the Hawks at State Farm Arena, but the game was postponed.

    On the season, they are one of the biggest surprises, because they are 19-12 in their first 31 games of the season and the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    They have also gone an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games. 

    All of their success this season is so surprising, because they have not made the playoffs since 2018. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16018354_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A Former Knicks, Bulls And Celtics Player

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_17383056_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Deron Williams-Frank Gore Fight

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17359585_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Andrew Wiggins Before Kings-Warriors Game On Monday

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavs

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16390000_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16238038_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Nash Speaks About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_9860420_168388303_lowres
    News

    Paul Pierce's Hilarious Tweet About Carson Wentz

    2 hours ago