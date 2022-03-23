Here's What Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers fell at home to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 131-120 in Ohio on Monday evening, and after the game All-Star guard Darius Garland spoke to reporters.
The Cavs have been an excellent defensive team this year, so letting up 131 points at home to a struggling Lakers team was out of the ordinary for the team this season.
"We get another shot at it Thursday," Garland said postgame about their next matchup against the Toronto Raptors . "Come in with better detail, just better plan overall on the defensive scheme. Like Mar said we've gotta be more physical they got in our paint the entire game, and got whatever they want, easy buckets."
Garland finished the loss with 29 points and 17 assists.
The full clip of Garland speaking after the loss can be watched here.
