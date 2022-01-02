Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Here's Who The Cavs Reportedly Traded To Get Rajon Rondo
    Publish date:

    Here's Who The Cavs Reportedly Traded To Get Rajon Rondo

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers for Rajon Rondo.
    Author:

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers for Rajon Rondo.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo. 

    The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below. 

    The tweet from Wojnarowski said: "ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot." 

    According to Wojnarowski, Valentine has a partially-guaranteed deal, and the Lakers are expected to waive him to create an open roster spot.  

    The Cavs are 20-16 in 36 games this season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.        

    Recently, their starting point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.  

    Rondo gives them someone who has won two championships and made four All-Star games to run their offense, and help them make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.     

    The story on the trade from Wojnarowski can be read here on ESPN (see tweet below).

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15055868_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's Who The Cavs Reportedly Traded To Get Rajon Rondo

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steve Kerr Explode On The Refs

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Klay Thompson Make 24 Three-Pointers In A Row Before The Warriors Play The Jazz

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17387724_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant Make A Tough Shot

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Just Broke Another Record

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17440748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Wizards

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr's Interesting Quote On Klay Thompson's Eventual Return

    13 hours ago