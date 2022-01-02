Here's Who The Cavs Reportedly Traded To Get Rajon Rondo

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo.

According to Wojnarowski, Valentine has a partially-guaranteed deal, and the Lakers are expected to waive him to create an open roster spot.

The Cavs are 20-16 in 36 games this season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Recently, their starting point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Rondo gives them someone who has won two championships and made four All-Star games to run their offense, and help them make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

