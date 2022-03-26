Bulls And Cavs Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs are just one game behind them as the sixth seed in the east. 

