Bulls And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at Target Center on Sunday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for both teams can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and they have a clinched a spot in the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

The Related stories on NBA basketball