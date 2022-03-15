Bulls And Kings Starting Lineups
The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game in California.
The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Kings can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-26 record in the 67 games that they have played.
As for the Kings, they come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and have a 24-45 record in the 69 games that they have played.
