Skip to main content
Bulls And Wizards Starting Lineups

Bulls And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday's game.

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday's game.

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards are facing off in D.C. on Tuesday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the two squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards are the 12th seed in the east. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar37 seconds ago
bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Final Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17910755_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Final Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_10676085_168388303_lowres
News

Damian Lillard's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17983524_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17878176_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17806116_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago