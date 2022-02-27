Bulls And Grizzlies Starting Lineups
The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Saturday night.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in Illinois, and both teams come into the game as one of the best teams in their respective conferences.
For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, and the full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls are currently 39-21, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the best record in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 41-20, and currently the third seed in the Western Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.