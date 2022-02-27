Bulls And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Saturday night.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in Illinois, and both teams come into the game as one of the best teams in their respective conferences.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, and the full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls are currently 39-21, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Grizzlies, they are 41-20, and currently the third seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball