Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Magic
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Orlando Magic in Illinois on Tuesday evening.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Orlando Magic in Illinois on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls come into the game with a 31-18 record in the 49 games that they have played, and they are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 18-6 in the 24 games that have played at home this season.
After missing the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, they are on pace to end the playoff drought.
As for the Magic, they are the worst team in the NBA with an 11-40 record in the 51 games that they have played.
