Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Magic

The Chicago Bulls are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Bulls are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record.

However, they are without several of their key players in Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso.

They are just a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the conference.

If the Nets lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and the Bulls beat the Magic, then they will jump right back into the number one spot.

As for the Magic, they come into the game 8-39, and are the worst team in the NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball