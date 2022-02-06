Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted During The Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis on Friday night, and during the game Alex Caruso (who's out due to injury) sent out a tweet.

The post from Caruso can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Caruso was referring to the huge dunk by Ayo Dosunmu that can be seen in the tweet embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Bulls are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record in 52 games this season.

After not making the postseason since 2017, they appear as if they will not only end the drought, but be a legitimate title contender this season.

As for the Pacers, they are the 13th seed in the east, and fell to 19-35 with the loss.

