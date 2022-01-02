Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Saturday night by a score of 120-119.

DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer beater to give the Bulls a win, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

After the shot, Lonzo Ball, who is out due to health and safety protocols, sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.

The tweet from Ball said: "AHHHHHHHHHHHHH @DeMar_DeRozan"

With the win over the Wizards the Bulls advanced to 24-10 in their first 34 games, and have now overtaken the Brooklyn Nets as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets lost in Brooklyn to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 on Saturday, which makes them a full game behind the Bulls now.

