Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said After The Bulls Got Blown Out By The Warriors

The Chicago Bulls got blown out for the second straight game when the Golden State Warriors beat them 136-98 in Chicago on Friday night.

The Nets had beat them in Chicago on Wednesday 138-112.

Even with the two tough losses, the Bulls are still 27-13 on the season, and remain the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the game on Friday, DeMar DeRozan, who scored 17 points, spoke to the media and the clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls.

"We just got our butt kicked two nights in a row," DeRozan said postgame. "Now it's about how we respond."

The Bulls will play their next game on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts, and then will play the Memphis Grizzlies (the hottest team in the NBA) on Monday in Tennessee.

