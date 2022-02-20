Bulls Officially Sign An NBA Champ

Skip to main content
On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls announced that they have signed NBA veteran Tristan Thompson.  

The tweet from the team with the announcement can be seen embedded below.  

Thompson had been on the Sacramento Kings, but was traded to the Indiana Pacers last week.    

On Thursday, the Pacers waived Thompson after just four games with the team. 

Thompson has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. 

He won the NBA Championship as a key member of the Cavs in 2016 when they completed their comeback from down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.  

On the season, he is averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. 

The Kings and Pacers are both teams likely to miss the playoffs, and he is now going to a Bulls team that is second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

