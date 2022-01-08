Skip to main content
Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup against the Washington Wizards.

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup against the Washington Wizards.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Washington Wizards in Illinois on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full starting lineup for the Bulls against the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Coming into the game, the Bulls are off to a sensational start to the season, and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They recently passed the Brooklyn Nets in the standings, and are 25-10 in 35 games this season. 

The Bulls have not been to the postseason since 2017, and that drought appears as if it will end this season. 

As for the Wizards, they are 19-19 in 38 games, and are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17307440_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

7 minutes ago
USATSI_15966324_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

13 minutes ago
USATSI_16247799_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17407844_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Injury Report For The Jazz Against The Raptors

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Nets Starting Lineups

36 minutes ago
USATSI_17270138_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Bucks-Nets Game

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17437417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jordan Clarkson's Official Injury Status For Jazz-Raptors Game

47 minutes ago
USATSI_17076629_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

53 minutes ago