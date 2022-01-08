Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Washington Wizards in Illinois on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Bulls against the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Bulls are off to a sensational start to the season, and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They recently passed the Brooklyn Nets in the standings, and are 25-10 in 35 games this season.

The Bulls have not been to the postseason since 2017, and that drought appears as if it will end this season.

As for the Wizards, they are 19-19 in 38 games, and are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

