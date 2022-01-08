Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Wizards
The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup against the Washington Wizards.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Washington Wizards in Illinois on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full starting lineup for the Bulls against the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Bulls are off to a sensational start to the season, and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They recently passed the Brooklyn Nets in the standings, and are 25-10 in 35 games this season.
The Bulls have not been to the postseason since 2017, and that drought appears as if it will end this season.
As for the Wizards, they are 19-19 in 38 games, and are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.