Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Chicago Bulls are in Texas on Friday night to play the San Antonio Spurs, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record in 47 games.      

They are just a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the east. 

While they are just 4-6 in their last ten games, they have won their last two games. 

As for the Spurs, they come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference. 

In 49 games played so far this season they are 18-31, which has them out of the playoff picture. 

