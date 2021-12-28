Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hawks
    The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
    The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Georgia against the Atlanta Hawks. 

    The entire starting lineup for the Bulls for their game against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Bulls will start Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green and Nikola Vucevic.   

    Coming into the game, the Bulls are 20-10 in their first 30 games of the season, and are just 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    After missing the playoffs every year since 2017, the Bulls appear as if they are back in the fold as one of the legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. 

    The Hawks come into the game 15-17.  

