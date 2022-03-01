Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Heat
The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat.
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The two teams come into the game at the top of the Eastern Conference
The Heat are the first seed in the east with a 40-21 record in 61 games, while the Bulls are the second seed in the east with a 39-22 record in 61 games.
After not making the postseason since 2017, the Bulls appear as a lock to make the playoffs this season.
Their off-season addition of DeMar DeRozan has been one of the best pick ups of the offseason.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.