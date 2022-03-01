Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The two teams come into the game at the top of the Eastern Conference

The Heat are the first seed in the east with a 40-21 record in 61 games, while the Bulls are the second seed in the east with a 39-22 record in 61 games.

After not making the postseason since 2017, the Bulls appear as a lock to make the playoffs this season.

Their off-season addition of DeMar DeRozan has been one of the best pick ups of the offseason.

Related stories on NBA basketball