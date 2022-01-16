Skip to main content
Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Chicago Bulls are in Boston to take on the Celtics, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Bulls come into the game after getting blown out by the Golden State Warriors 136-98 before. 

In the game before that they also got blown out by the Brooklyn Nets. 

Even with the two embarrassing home losses, they are still the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-13 record in 40 games played. 

They are 12-7 in 19 games on the road this season. 

As for the Celtics, they come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-22 record in 43 games. 

