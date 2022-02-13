Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Illinois on Saturday night and for the game their starting lineup has been announced.

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record in 56 games.

They have won two straight games, and six out of their last ten games overall.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2017, but that drought appears as if it will be ended this season.

They not only look like they will make the playoffs, but look like a team who could make a deep playoff run and potentially win the Eastern Conference.

