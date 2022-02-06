Bulls Starting Lineup On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in Illinois, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bulls against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record in 52 games.

They have not been to the postseason since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler, but this year they look poised to not only break the drought, but be legitimate contenders for a title.

DeMar DeRozan came to Chicago during the offseason, and has been playing so well that he is starting in the 2022 All-Star game.

Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso (both out due to injures) were also huge upgrades.



