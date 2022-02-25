Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hawks
The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in Illinois.
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will play their first game back from the All-Star break on Sunday night in Illinois at the United Center.
For the game, the Bulls have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 38-21 record in 59 games.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2017 season when they were led by Rajon Rondo, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade.
During the off-season they made fantastic moves to get Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.
DeRozan started in the All-Star game on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio.
