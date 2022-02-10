Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Hornets
The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Chicago Bulls are taking on the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Wednesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Bulls against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, they had been the top seed in the conference for a while, but have dealt with several injuries to key players over the last month.
They are currently 33-21 in the 54 games that they have played, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
In their last two games they have lost both, and they are 14-13 in the 27 games that they have played on the road this season.
