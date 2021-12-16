The Chicago Bulls Have Given An Update On Zach LaVine

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Here's The Update About Zach LaVine's Status
    According to Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine will be out until after Christmas.
    The Chicago Bulls have had many players in health and safety protocols, and due to that they have had their last two games (Tuesday and Thursday) postponed. 

    One of the players that has been out has been All-Star Zach LaVine, and according to Jamal Collier ESPN, head coach Billy Donovan said that LaVine will be out until after Christmas. 

    The Bulls have been off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 NBA season with a 17-10 record in their first 27 games, and they are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference.   

    Last season they went 31-41, which had them as the 11th seed, and kept them out of the postseason and even the play-in tournament.  

    Their new additions of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have been a huge help to LaVine. 

