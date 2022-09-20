The Chicago Bulls Made A New Addition To Their Uniforms

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a solid season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

Four seasons may seem like a short drought from the postseason, but the roster had Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo (the last time they made it), so fans will realize just how long ago that was.

The Bulls have always had some of the most iconic jerseys in the NBA, and everyone remembers when Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were on the team wearing those classic uniforms.

On Tuesday, the team announced they have changed jersey sponsors for next season.

They will now have a Motorola patch on their jersey next season.

Bulls: "New season, new patch. RT & reply with your size to win a new Zach LaVine jersey. We have five to give away! @MotorolaUS | #BullsNation"

The team also shared a video.

This past season, they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

They made significant additions (Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso) to the roster in the summer of 2021.

Ball fit in excellently as the team's point guard, and they went 22-13 in the 35 games he played.

However, he got injured and missed the remainder of the season, and the team struggled without him running the offense.

If healthy, they will be an exciting team to watch next season.

They will play the first game of the 2022-23 regular season on October 19 in Miami against the Heat.