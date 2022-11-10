Skip to main content
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move With Recent 1st-Round Pick

Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move With Recent 1st-Round Pick

The Chicago Bulls have assigned a player to the G League.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dalen Terry was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of Arizona.

He played two seasons for the Wildcats before forgoing the remainder of his college eligibility.

So far, during his rookie season with the Bulls, he has only played in seven games and is averaging 3.1 minutes of playing time per contest.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he was assigned to the Windy City Bulls (G League) on Thursday. 

Bulls: "Roster Update: Dalen Terry has been assigned to the @WindyCityBulls"

Out of the seven games he has played, he's only scored in one, so it would be good for him to get more playing time.

The G League likely gives the 20-year-old that opportunity.

As currently constructed, the Bulls are a veteran-heavy team, so it makes sense why he has not been able to crack the rotation.

The talented roster features players like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic.

On the season, they have a 6-7 record in their first 13 games, which has been a slow start for a team that is expected to make the postseason.

They continue to play without star point guard Lonzo Ball, who had surgery in September.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season when they still had Jimmy Butler on the roster.

Both LaVine and DeRozan made the All-Star Game, and DeRozan averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest in his first season with the franchise. 

USATSI_19125121_168388303_lowres
News

The Chicago Bulls Have Made A Roster Move

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19207045_168388303_lowres
News

This Stat About Ben Simmons Will Blow Your Mind

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17757204_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About The Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19359206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19380617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19357443_168388303_lowres
Injuries

76ers And Hawks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16936888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hornets And Heat's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19333322_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar