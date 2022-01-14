The Chicago Bulls Have Reportedly Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls are signing Malcolm Hill to a 10-day contract, and the report form Wojnarowski can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.
Hill played in three games for the Atlanta Hawks this season, and averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebonds and 1.3 steals per game.
Even though it was a short sample size, he still shot an impressive 60% from the three-point range, and 62.5% from the field.
The Bulls are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-12 record in 39 games played.
They have missed the playoffs every season since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler, but this year they have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA.
The offseason additions of Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan have been game changers.
