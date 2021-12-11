The Chicago Bulls Have Signed A Former Golden State Warriors Star

The Chicago Bulls have announced that they have signed NBA veteran Alfonzo McKinnie.

The announcement that came from the team on Friday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account.

Right now, the Bulls are one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and after missing the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, they sit as the second seed in the Eastern Conference at 17-9 on the season in their first 26 games.

McKinnie is 29-years-old and has played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, over four seasons.

His best year of his NBA career came in 2019 when he played 72 regular season games for the Warriors, and 22 playoff games, making it all the way to Game 6 of the NBA Finals before losing to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

