Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Bulls-Hawks Game
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening in Georgia.
The Chicago Bulls lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night in Georgia at State Farm Arena by a score of 130-124.
The loss dropped the Bulls to 39-24 on the season in the 63 games that they have played, but they are still the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Hawks, the win improved them to 30-32 in the 62 games that they have played, and they are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Bulls have not been to the postseason since 2017, while the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
Some of what people are saying about the game on Twitter can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.
