Chicago Bulls Post Viral Photo Of Lonzo Ball And LaMelo Ball

On Tuesday, the date was February 22nd, 2022, which is 2-22-22.

The Chicago Bulls posted a photo of Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, who both wear the number two.

The photo, that is now going viral on Twitter, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

Both brothers are having fantastic seasons as LaMelo just played in his first All-Star Game, and while Lonzo is currently injured, he has helped the Bulls be one of the best teams in the NBA.

LaMelo was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award last season.

Lonzo was the second overall pick out of UCLA in 2017, and has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in addition to the Bulls.

