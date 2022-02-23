Skip to main content
Chicago Bulls Post Viral Photo Of Lonzo Ball And LaMelo Ball

The Chicago Bulls posted a photo of Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).

On Tuesday, the date was February 22nd, 2022, which is 2-22-22. 

The Chicago Bulls posted a photo of Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, who both wear the number two.     

The photo, that is now going viral on Twitter, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.     

Both brothers are having fantastic seasons as LaMelo just played in his first All-Star Game, and while Lonzo is currently injured, he has helped the Bulls be one of the best teams in the NBA.  

LaMelo was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award last season.  

Lonzo was the second overall pick out of UCLA in 2017, and has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in addition to the Bulls.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

