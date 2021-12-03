Check Out The Photo The Chicago Bulls Tweeted Of Derrick Rose

The Chicago Bulls defeated the New York Knicks 119-115 on Thursday night in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

After the game, the Bulls sent out a tweet with a photo of Derrick Rose and Zach LaVine, and the post can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Rose played for the Bulls to start his career, and won the NBA's MVP Award at 22-years-old.

With the win on Thursday, the Bulls advance to 15-8 in their first 23 games of the season.

As for the Knicks, they fell to 11-11 on the season, and after starting out 5-1 have slowed down a bit.

Rose had 16 points and six assists, while LaVine went off for 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Related stories on NBA basketball