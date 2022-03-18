Cavs And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Ohio on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile the full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-28 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this year.

As for the Cavs, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-30 record in 69 games played on the year.

