Skip to main content
Cavs And Nuggets Starting Lineups

Cavs And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Ohio on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile the full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-28 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this year. 

As for the Cavs, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-30 record in 69 games played on the year. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16223472_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_13884743_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards And Knicks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17760690_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Nets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_16255123
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago