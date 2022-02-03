Cavs And Rockets Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets have both announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.
The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Cavs come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record in the 51 gams that they have played this season.
They are also 8-2 in their last ten games.
As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-36 record in the 50 games that they have played.
