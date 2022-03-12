Cavs And Heat's Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Heat can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-27 record in the 65 games that they have played so far this season.

As for the Heat, they come into the game as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-23 record in the 67 games that they have played so far this season.

