Cavs And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening in the Twin Cities, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Cavs can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The starting lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Neither team made the playoffs last season, but both teams have a good chance to make them this season.

The Cavs are an impressive 14-12 in their first 26 games, and the Timberwolves are 11-14 in their first 25 games.

Since they made the NBA Finals in 2018 led by LeBron James, the Cavs have not been to the postseason since.

