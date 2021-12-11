Cavs And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    The Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineups.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening in the Twin Cities, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

    The starting lineup for the Cavs can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The starting lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Neither team made the playoffs last season, but both teams have a good chance to make them this season. 

    The Cavs are an impressive 14-12 in their first 26 games, and the Timberwolves are 11-14 in their first 25 games.

    Since they made the NBA Finals in 2018 led by LeBron James, the Cavs have not been to the postseason since. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

