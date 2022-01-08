Cavs And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Oregon on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Cavs come into the game with a 21-17 record, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have not been to the postseason since 2018, and have been a nice surprise this season.
As for the Trail Blazers, they have been trending in the opposite direction.
They are a regular in the playoffs, but this season are a disappointing 14-23, and the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
