The Cleveland Cavaliers Have Signed A 2015 First-Round Pick

On Tuesday the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have signed Justin Anderson and Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts.

The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account.

The tweet said: "OFFICIAL: #Cavs sign F Justin Anderson and C Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts via the NBA's hardship exception."

Anderson was a first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft when he was selected 21st overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

He has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

At 28-years-old he has career averages of 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 226 career games.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season with a 19-12 record in 31 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

