Important News To Know About Cavs For Raptors Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to play their starters heavy minutes against the Toronto Raptors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening, and the two teams come into the game right next to each other in the standings. 

The Cavs are the sixth seed in the east with a 41-31 record, while the Raptors are the seventh seed with a 40-32 game.  

Therefore, a game like this so late in the season carries some big implications. 

Getting the sixth seed is a guaranteed trip to the NBA Playoffs, while the seventh seed sends a team to the play-in tournament.  

The Cavs are expected to play their starters in the game heavy minutes because of these implications, and that can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

