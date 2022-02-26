Skip to main content
The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract. The veteran guard has played for several teams over his NBA career including the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and several others.

The report from Charania can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.      

The veteran guard has played for many NBA teams over the course of his eighth-year NBA career. 

Most recently, he was on the Orlando Magic this season, and in ten games he averaged 3.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. 

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-24 record in the 59 games that they have played in

They also had two players make the All-Star Game (Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland). 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

