Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Bucks
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and Kevin Love posted several photos to Instagram after the win.
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 115-99 in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and the win improved the Cavs to 30-19 on the season, which now has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
After the game, Kevin Love made two posts to Instagram (one on Wednesday night and another on Thursday).
Both posts can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.
The Cavs have not been to the postseason since LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals in 2018.
Their season has been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA, and they are now 8-2 in their last ten games and on a three-game winning streak.
As for the Bucks, they fell to 30-20 in 50 games played this season.
