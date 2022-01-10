Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Warriors
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup against the Golden State Warriors.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Cavs against the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game the Cavs are 22-17 in 39 games, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have not been to the playoffs since 2018, but the appears as if it will change this season.
As for the Warriors, they come into the game with a 29-9 record in 38 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.
They will also have Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup for the first time in over two seasons.
