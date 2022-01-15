Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Texas on Friday night, and for the game the Cavs have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Cavs are 24-18 on the season, and are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, which is a nice surprise this season.

They have not been to the playoffs since 2018 when they made the NBA Finals led by LeBron James.

Right now, it appears as if they will end their three-year drought of missing the postseason, and be able to make the playoffs without James on the roster, which is something they have not done as a franchise in a very long time.

Related stories on NBA basketball