Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played so far this season.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise is having a stellar season, because they have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2017-18 NBA season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

