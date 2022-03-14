Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

Skip to main content
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.    

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.  

The franchise is having a stellar season, because they have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2017-18 NBA season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

