Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Ohio on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Cavs against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Cavs come into the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-30 record int he 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game wining streak, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
The franchise is on pace to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 NBA season when they had LeBron James.
