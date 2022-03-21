Skip to main content
Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Ohio on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Cavs against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Cavs come into the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-30 record int he 71 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are currently in the middle of a two-game wining streak, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

The franchise is on pace to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 NBA season when they had LeBron James. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17599699_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17709393_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Drummond's Status For Jazz-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_13913949_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17934348_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Thew Down A Dunk On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
News

The Knicks Have Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17941304_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Spurs Incredible Game-Winner Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17726574_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17667230_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Jazz-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago