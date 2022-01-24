Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game the Cavs have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA so far this season, because they are an impressive 28-19 in 47 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals, and they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Knicks, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 23-24 record in 47 games played.

