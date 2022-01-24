Skip to main content
Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game with the New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game the Cavs have announced their starting lineup.   

The full starting lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.  

The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA so far this season, because they are an impressive 28-19 in 47 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals, and they lost to the Golden State Warriors. 

As for the Knicks, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 23-24 record in 47 games played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

