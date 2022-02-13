Cavs Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Cavs against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Darius Garland had been a game-time decision, but he is playing and in the starting lineup.

The Cavs are coming off of a win on Friday night in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers, so Saturday is the second half of a back-to-back.

They enter Saturday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record in 56 games.

The last time the Cavs made the playoffs was in 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

